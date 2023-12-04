Karabakh University to prepare tourism specialists

The Karabakh University will contain tourism-related specialties, chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said at the first meeting of tourism-specialized educational institutions from Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member nations
He stressed that highly qualified individuals in the tourist sector are always in high demand.
"Three educational institutions operate under the State Tourism Agency, preparing specialists in this field. These are a university, a college, and a vocational-technical school. In total, in our country, education in the tourism specialty is provided in 17 higher education institutions," Naghiyev said.