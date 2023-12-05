Azerbaijan to help with gasification of Albanian city

5 Dec. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan intend to help with the gasification of a city in Albania. This information was published on the website of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It is noted that the countries agreed on cooperation during a meeting between the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, the Deputy Prime Minister of Albania and the Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku. The meeting took place within the framework of the conference on climate change, which is currently taking place in Dubai.

"At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries to a new level. The important role of energy cooperation with Azerbaijan in ensuring energy security and the development of Albania as a gas transit country was noted. They (representatives of Azerbaijan and Albania) exchanged views on the issues of gasification of the Albanian city of Korça , crude oil supplies and cooperation in other promising areas",

Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.