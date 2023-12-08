Bali to become visa-free for Russians

8 Dec. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Indonesia may become visa-free for Russian citizens. The country's government wants to stimulate the flow of foreign tourists.

The Head of the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism, Sandiaga Uno, voiced a proposal to exchange visas for tourists from some countries to President Joko Widodo.

"The President has called on us to complete the list of eligible countries by the end of this month for his approval",

Uno said.

In total, it is planned to cancel visas for visitors from 20 countries. In addition to Russia, the list includes India, China, France, Germany, the USA and others, the Jakarta Globe writes.

Today, citizens of the Russian Federation can obtain a visa to Indonesia upon arrival at the airport in Bali or Jakarta. The cost of a visa is about 3 thousand rubles, it allows you to stay in the country for 30 days, the visa can be extended.