Azerbaijani trampoline gymnasts win medals at international tournament

16 Dec. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Athletes from Azerbaijan won medals at the trampoline competitions taking place in Tashkent. Now the team has all set of medals.

Farhad Mustafayev, Omar Gasimli, Syama Jafarova and Ammar Bakhshaliyev won gold, silver, and bronze for the Azerbaijani team. The trampoline championship was held in the capital of Uzbekistan.

The pairs Ali Niftaliev and Mehdi Aliyev, Syama Jafarova and Shafiga Gumbatova also won silver and bronze in the synchronized trampoline.

Previously, Ayan Shabanova and Samira Huseynova won gold, Farhad Mustafayev and Omar Gasimli - the silver medals.