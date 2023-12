24 Dec. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Upper Lars customs checkpoint is temporarily closed due to bad weather. This was reported at the North Ossetia Data Center.

2 thousand large vehicles are currently waiting to cross the border between Russia and Georgia.

On the section of the Gudauri-Kobi road, which leads to the border between the two countries, the movement of vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers has been temporarily suspended.

On Friday, due to avalanche danger, the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars road was closed.