Three “green” power plants to be built in Georgia

26 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian government meeting discussed launch of wind and solar power plant projects in the country.

The meeting held on Monday reviewed the following upcoming projects of wind and solar power plants in Georgian regions totalled over $160 million:

A wind power plant in Imereti region with installed capacity of 103.5 megawatts, output of 362 mln kWh and investment $130 mlnn;

A wind power plant in Shida Kartli region, with installed capacity of 43.4 MW, output of 148 million kWh and investment of $25.25 mln;

A solar power plant in Imereti with an estimated output of 10.295 mln kWh and investment of $4.797 mln.

The Administration said feasibility studies of all three projects were underway.