Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan and Armenia close to peace treaty

28 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) of Azerbaijan Farid Shafiyev said that Azerbaijan and Armenia are close to a peace agreement.

He noted, however, that it is very difficult to tell the exact date for the signing of this peace agreement.

According to him, the peace treaty will not include delimitation and demarcation as it is a long-term process.