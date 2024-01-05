World's best pie found in Georgia

5 Jan. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The world's popular food guide TasteAtlas has published a ranking of the 100 best pies in the world based on the results of 2023. Khachapuri takes first place there.

The publication noted that khachapuri is the most famous dish in Georgia, which is traditionally seasoned with cheese, eggs and butter.

"Khachapuri can be different, and although new cheeses such as mozzarella and feta have been included in the dish, the most common additions still include the traditional Georgian suluguni or Imeretian cheese",

TasteAtlas said.

The food guide also added that khachapuri had different tastes and shapes. In addition to this, the guidebook named the two most popular species of the pie, Imeretian and Adjarian.

It should be added that Adjarian khachapuri made it to the top five, ranking fourth.