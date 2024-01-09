Armenia driver's licenses’ could be recognised in Russia

9 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The matter of recognition of Armenian driver's licenses in Russia is on the agenda of bilateral discussions, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

"The parties have recorded the importance of legal formulation in the matter of the regulation of the right of Armenian citizens to drive vehicles in the territory of Russia in order to carry out commercial activities on the basis of national driver's licenses," the statement reads.

Earlier, the Russian State Duma had decided to indefinitely postpone the debates on the bill on the recognition of Armenian driver's licenses of Armenian citizens when carrying out business and work activities in Russia.