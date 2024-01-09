Chingiz Huseynov passes away

9 Jan. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the night of January 8-9, the outstanding Azerbaijani writer, translator, doctor of philological sciences Chingiz Huseynov passed away in Israel. His wife Elena Tverdislova and son Hasan confirmed this information

Chingiz Huseynov was 94 years old. The funeral will take place at Ben Gior Cemetery on January 10.

Biography

Chingiz Huseynov was born in Baku in 1929. He graduated from the Department of Philology of Lomonosov Moscow State University and completed a postgraduate course at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the USSR Academy of Sciences. For 16 years (1955-1971) he held the position of consultant in the Commission on the Literature of the Peoples of the USSR under the Union of Writers. Since the early 1990s, he had been teaching at the Department of Philology of Moscow State University and at the Academy of Retraining of Culture and Art Workers.

He became famous for his novels, which were translated into a number of languages, including English and German. Among them are "Doctor N", "Magomed, Mamed, Mamish" and "Family Secrets". The writer was also involved in translating Azerbaijani classics into Russian. In 1999 he was awarded the Order of Friendship.

Vestnik Kavkaza expresses deep condolences to the family and friends of Chingiz Huseynov.