Turkish banks start accepting Russian payments for textiles and food

23 Jan. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Suppliers of some goods from Türkiye can receive transfers from Russia again. Previously Turkish banks refused to accept them. The Ekonomim newspaper writes about progress in solving the problem, citing sources.

"According to the information received, payments for exports to Russia of textiles, ready-made clothing, footwear and food processing began to be received through Emlak Participation Bank",

the newspaper said.

According to sector participants, the newspaper also clarifies that the situation was resolved thanks to the steps of the relevant ministry's employees.

As for the automotive and engineering industries, they continue to experience inconvenience.

Let us remind you that the acceptance of payments by Turkish banks has been stopped since 2024.