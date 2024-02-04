EU ready for closer relations with Türkiye

4 Feb. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The issue of relations between the European Union and Türkiye was on the agenda of an informal meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the EU countries held in Brussels. Following the meeting, the Belgian Foreign Minister, Hadja Lahbib, and the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, spoke at a press conference.

"All member states agree to establish closer relations with Türkiye",

Borrell said.

Interaction with Ankara is important not only within the framework of expanding cooperation, but also for the prevention of conflicts. The Cyprus issue deserves attention, he added.

"We must expand relations with Türkiye, work in areas where our interests overlap, and avoid issues that alienate us from each other",

Borrell said.