President of Turkmenistan congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory

8 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkmen leader Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential elections, the press service of the leader of the Republic of Azerbaijan reports.

In his congratulatory telegram, Berdimuhamedov said that the election results indicated a high level of trust and support by the people of Azerbaijan for the course being pursued, which was aimed at strengthening statehood and developing the country.

"It is gratifying to note the effective nature of the fraternal relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan. We are confident that these relations will continue developing and deepening for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries. We express our gratitude for your personal attention and great support in the development of good neighbourly relations between our countries",

Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

In conclusion, he wished Ilham Aliyev good health, happiness and success as head of state, and peace, prosperity and prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan.