9 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s newly approved Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will pay his first visit as the head of the Georgian government to Brussels.

Earlier, he noted the visit was scheduled for later this month.

“A visit to Brussels is scheduled for February 20-21 - it will concern both the European Union and NATO. The agenda has already been set," Kobakhidze said.

On January 7, the Georgian Parliament approved Kobakhidze, the former Chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, as the head of the Government.