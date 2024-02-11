Trade turnover between Russia and Türkiye in 2023 falls compared to 2022

11 Feb. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

In 2023, trade turnover between the Russian Federation and Türkiye was slightly less than a year earlier, Andrey Buravov, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Istanbul said.

According to the diplomat, from January to November trade turnover reached $48.5 billion, which is 11 billion less than the same period in 2022, RIA Novosti reports.

"The results in 2023 are somewhat lower, but they also indicate that our trade and economic relations have serious potential for further development. Over 11 months, the volume of trade turnover amounted to $48.5 billion (in 2022 it amounted to $59.5 billion for the same period)",

Andrey Buravov said.

The diplomat clarified that in 2022, trade turnover between Russia and Türkiye doubled compared to 2021 and set a historical record of $65 billion.

At the end of last month, it became known that Russia was the leader in imports of goods to Türkiye. The imports amounted to $45 billion.

The goal for Russian-Turkish trade turnover declared by the Heads of state is $100 billion.