Karkijahan village in Karabakh to receive first migrants in 2024

13 Feb. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

By the end of the year, Azerbaijanis, who left Karabakh many years ago due to the occupation, will begin to return to the village of Karkijahan in the city of Khankendi.

On February 13, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons Rovshan Rzayev received a group of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the village of Karkijahan.

Rzayev gave the meeting participants detailed information on the state of implementation of the tasks set by President Ilham Aliyev in connection with the restoration of the liberated territories and the return of IDPs to their native lands. The Chairman said that the first group of displaced people would be able to return to Karkijahan as early as 2024.