22 Feb. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Azerbaijan State Television (AzTV), a building that served as a prison and torture chamber for captured Azerbaijanis during the Armenian occupation was found in Khojaly.

The place of torture was found in a stone building located 2-3 km from the village of Malibeyli in Khojaly. The utility room of the old mill was turned into a torture room. This building has had a terrible past for 30 years.