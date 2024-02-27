Opposition to demand Pashinyan's resignation at rally in Yerevan

27 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The opposition demands the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan again. A rally of the opposition movement "Together" is scheduled for 17.00 on February 29.

Citizens will come out to Freedom Square in the Armenian capital to demand the resignation of the Government and the Prime Minister.

According to the coordinator of the opposition movement, leader of the Democratic Party of Armenia Aram Sargsyan, today social injustice reigns in the country, there is a problem of polarization of society.

"We will present our political agenda, some of the results of the negotiation process, as well as our vision for the future governance system",

Sargsyan said.