Young Spectator’s Theather ”Sabi” will expand its repertoire. 5 new plays based on Nart sagas will be staged in the theather in the near future.

The authorities of North Ossetia will financially support Young Spectator’s Theater “Sabi”. This subsidy allows audiences to see 5 new plays, including performances based on the rich heritage of Nart sagas.

“Sabi” is not just a theater, but a place where a love for art is born among the young generation of North Ossetia. Since its founding, it has become an important part of the cultural life of the region. Theatrical performances help children and adolescents develop aesthetic taste, imagination, and understanding of the world.

“Young Spectator’s Theather has a particularly significant mission - to develop and educate our children, because every fairy tale refers to the values of our culture and history. Such a worthy cause cannot go unnoticed by the state,”

– Head of North Ossetia Sergey Menyailo said.