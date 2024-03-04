Strategy of socio-economic development of Dagestan to be reconsidered

4 Mar. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dagestan will change the strategy for the socio-economic development of the region, designed until 2030. The head of the republic, Sergey Melikov, spoke about this at a conference dedicated to the development of public transport.

"We have been supported in the creation of infrastructure for transport in general, public transport in particular. (...) Therefore, we will move on and as in previous cases, we will make adjustments to the development strategy of Dagestan until 2030 on the basis of the decision of our conference",

Sergey Melikov said.

According to him, the strategy will be reconsidered, taking into account the state of the nation address of the Russian President.