Upper Lars to stay closed for heavy trucks

6 Mar. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Upper Lars checkpoint, located on the Russian-Georgian border, was closed to trucks this evening. Heavy vehicles are not able to pass until further notice.

This evening, the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Georgian Military Road, located on the territory of North Ossetia on the Russian-Georgian border, was closed to heavy vehicles, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the republic reports.

Trucks are not allowed to pass through the checkpoint from 19.50 Moscow time. It is unknown when it is going to be opened. Traffic will be allowed when the passage through the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars highway is safe.

The Georgian Military Road is the only land route to Georgia and Armenia.