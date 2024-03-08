US and Türkiye start looking for opportunities to improve relations

8 Mar. 9:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States and Türkiye intend to resolve a number of contradictions that have arisen between the countries in recent years.

To this end, high-ranking representatives of the two countries are going to hold several rounds of negotiations soon. They will discuss a range of topics, including Syria, Ukraine, Israel's conflict with Hamas, the fight against terrorism, defense cooperation and energy.

The negotiations, called the Strategic Mechanism, will pave the way for the meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Reuters reports.