Oscar 2024: Academy names Best Picture

11 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Oppenheimer, a 2023 biographical thriller film about the inventor of the atomic bomb, won seven Oscars at the 96th Academy Awards, including best picture and best director for Christopher Nolan.

Irish actor Cillian Murphy won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the film, while the Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role went to American actor Robert Downey Jr.

For Nolan, the honors came after a tangled history with the Oscars - he was nominated seven previous times, including for directing “Dunkirk,” as well as for his work on movies like “Memento” and “Inception.”

The soundtrack by Ludwig Goransson scored the Best Music award and the biographical film also took the Academy Award for best film editing and production design.

American singer Billie Eilish became the youngest two-time Oscar winner for the original song What Was I Made For? from Barbie.