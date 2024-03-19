Netanyahu explains his dislike of Biden

19 Mar. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

During a speech in the Knesset, the Israeli Prime Minister revealed the reason for the tension in relations with the US President. According to him, this is due to the fact that Netanyahu does not want the creation of a Palestinian state.

"US attacks are directed against me because I am preventing the creation of a Palestinian state. No one can be the prime minister here [in Israel] without knowing how to say no to the Americans",

Benjamin Netanyahu said.

He further noted that there were forces in the country's government that hold the opposite opinion, believing that agreement with Washington would help ensure Israel's security.

"There are some here who think that relations with them [the Americans] can be improved by saying yes to their problematic demands",

Benjamin Netanyahu said.

It should be noted that Washington has repeatedly called on the ruling party of Israel to recognize the independence of Palestine and begin a dialogue in the format of building a balance of power in the region, taking into account the positions of "two states" (Israel and independent Palestine).