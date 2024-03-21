El-Sisi holds phone call with Vladimir Putin

21 Mar. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. According to the Egyptian leader's office, first of all, he congratulated the Russian leader on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation.

The leaders of the two countries also discussed the situation in the world, focusing especially on the situation in the Gaza Strip.

"The President presented Egyptian efforts to achieve a ceasefire, praising the Russian position in supporting the Palestinian problem",

During the telephone conversation, the two leaders agreed to continue mutual contacts at different levels.

Let us recall, as Vestnik Kavkaza previously reported, Egypt was admitted to BRICS in early January. The country intends to actively participate in the work of the association established in 2006. The first summit of the participating countries in an expanded format is planned to be held in October. It will be held in the capital of Tatarstan, Kazan.