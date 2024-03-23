Day of Victory over anti-semitism begins

23 Mar. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, at sunset, Jews around the world begin to celebrate one of the key holidays, Purim, which marks the victory against anti-semitism. Vestnik Kavkaza talked with Adolf Shaevich, Mark Rozovsky and Mikhail Broitman about the meaning and mood of this holiday.

At these moments the sun is setting in Moscow, which means that one of the most important Jewish holidays, Purim, begins. Chief Rabbi of Russia Adolf Shaevich, theater director and playwright Mark Rozovsky and acting president of the Russian Jewish Congress Mikhail Broitman spoke with Vestnik Kavkaza correspondents about what this holiday means for the Jewish people.

Adolf Shaevich emphasized the relevance of the meanings of Purim. “It turns out that all our holidays that we celebrate, and especially Purim, are relevant at all times. We celebrate this holiday in honor of the fact that the Jewish people escaped elimination in ancient times, many centuries ago.

Mark Rozovsky directly indicated that Purim is a holiday of victory over anti-Semitism. “This victory against anti-Semitism in ancient times is told in the Torah, and it is not just a myth, but a poetic story about Esther, who heroically defended her people, including at the cost of self-sacrifice. Purim protects our culture, history, our Jewish identity and dignity. We will not lose it under any circumstances,” he said.

Mikhail Broitman agreed that the main mood of Purim is positive. "This is, in fact, a very fun, wonderful holiday. Usually a lot of children take part in it, because children love carnival, as well as adults. On this day, everyone dresses up and tries to have fun, because that’s what in general, a commandment for Purim,” he said.