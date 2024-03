25 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The final rehearsal of the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square will take place on May 5, the Kremlin’s press office announced.

The Kremlin has opened accreditation for the media to cover the event devoted to the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Journalists will be accredited on the Kremlin’s website. The accreditation will end at 12:00 p.m. Moscow time (9:00 a.m. GMT) on April 8, it said.