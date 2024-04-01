Meteorologists predict 30-degree heat in Crimea

1 Apr. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, at the beginning of the second month of spring, it was extremely hot in Crimea. But this is not the limit: tomorrow in the foothills and steppe parts of Crimea, Crimean meteorologists predict up to +31 °C, although such a hot weather will not last long.

At the beginning of April, real summer began in Crimea, though without traditional swimming in the Black Sea, since the water is still cold. Tomorrow, April 2, it will be even hotter, up to +31 °C, the Crimean hydrometeorological center reports.

"Anomalous warm temperatures at the end of March-beginning of April will delight residents and guests of Crimea. No precipitation is expected. Southwestern wind is up to 7-12 m/s. Air temperature at night +8+13 °C; during the daytime, up to +31. “Summer heat” will end on the peninsula on April 3, Wednesday,"

- the Crimean hydrometeorological center reports.