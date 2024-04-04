Pashinyan leaves for negotiations with EC President and US Secretary of State

4 Apr. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the evening of April 4, the Prime Minister of Armenia left for Brussels. The government of the republic spoke about this.

During the visit, Nikol Pashinyan will participate in a trilateral meeting with the President of the European Commission and the US Secretary of State on Friday.

Earlier, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said what issues would be discussed at the upcoming meeting.

"A joint meeting of President von der Leyen, Prime Minister Pashinyan and Secretary of State Blinken is scheduled for April 5 this year in Brussels. It is planned to discuss ways of trilateral cooperation that will contribute to the development of Armenia",

Armen Grigoryan said.

He stressed that the negotiations would also be aimed at increasing the republic's stability.