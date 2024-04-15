Seismologists from Japan to come to Almaty

15 Apr. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Seismologists from Japan will arrive in Almaty for a three-day visit. They will take part in a thematic seminar.

"On April 16–19, the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development KazAID and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan will organize a seminar in Almaty with the participation of Japanese experts on seismic safety issues. The event is co-organized by the Japanese agency JICA",

the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov said.

At the seminar, Japanese seismologists will talk about seismic safety, advanced technologies and standards in the field of seismic isolation and seismic construction.

"Experts will also study recent earthquakes in Almaty and Noto (a city in Japan), which will help develop seismic risk prevention strategies in the future",

Aibek Smadiyarov said.

Since the beginning of the year, several earthquakes have been recorded in Almaty, including five-magnitude ones. The last one happened on April 12. It was almost unnoticeable.