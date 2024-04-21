Azerbaijani gymnasts reach finals of pre-Olympic World Cup

21 Apr. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is ending in the Azerbaijani capital. Today, the Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova will perform at the championship. She will participate in two types of programs in the individual competition.

It should be noted that the team of female gymnasts who won the bronze medal in the all-around the day before will also compete. They will perform with hoops, balls and ribbons.