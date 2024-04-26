Games of Future postponed due to floods in Kazakhstan

26 Apr. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kazakh leadership decided to postpone the Games of the Future, which were planned for next year. The event has been postponed to 2026 due to large-scale floods, the press service of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan writes.

Earlier, the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called not to hold major events in the country in order to save money. This sum will be used to eliminate the consequences of the floods and provide assistance to local residents.

In addition to this, the ministry said that the costs of organizing the World Nomad Games would be optimized.