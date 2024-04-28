Person involved in Crocus City Hall attack arrested

28 Apr. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The detained person in the case of a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, Dzhumokhon Kurbonov, was sent to a pre-trial detention center until May 22.

According to the Moscow City Court, the arrested person provided his accomplices with communication means and money to pay bills.

Earlier, RIA Novosti, citing a source in law enforcement agencies, reported the capture of a person involved in a terrorist attack case. The publication did not disclose any other details.

Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

Let us remind you that the terrorist attack on the concert hall occurred on March 22 of this year. The victims of the militant attack and subsequent fire were 145 people.

The perpetrators of the terrorist act were caught in the Bryansk region. They are the citizens of Tajikistan. In total, 12 people are involved in the case, including four terrorists.

In addition to this, four representatives of Central Asian countries were detained in Dagestan. They financed the militants and also provided them with weapons.