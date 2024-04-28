Kazakhstan resumes work at checkpoint on border with Russia after month-long pause

28 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, the Zhelkuar checkpoint, located on the border of Kazakhstan and Russia, has resumed its operation after almost a month of inactivity.

"The Border Service of the National Security Committee informs about the resumption of work of the Zhelkuar automobile checkpoint across the state border of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kostanay Region from 18:00 (16:00 Moscow time - editor's note) on April 27, 2024",

the National Security Committee's press service said.

Why didn't the checkpoint work?

The checkpoint on the border of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan was closed for an indefinite period at the end of last month due to floods in the Kostanay region. During this time, people, vehicles and cargo were not allowed through the checkpoint.