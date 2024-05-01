President of Kazakhstan welcomes agreement of Azerbaijan and Armenia to negotiate in Almaty

1 May. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the agreement reached by Azerbaijan and Armenia to hold negotiations in Almaty.

Previously, Kazakhstan proposed Almaty as a negotiation platform for a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two republics working on the preparation of a peace treaty.

"I welcome the agreement of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to hold, at the proposal of the Kazakh side, negotiations between the Foreign Ministers on the preparation of a peace treaty between the two states. It is symbolic that this important event will take place in Almaty, where the historic Alma-Ata Declaration was signed in December 1991, establishing the foundations independent development of the CIS countries and approved the principles of determining interstate borders",

Tokaev said.

The President of Kazakhstan added that the upcoming meeting would serve the practical implementation of the agreements of the parties and would contribute to the speedy establishment of a lasting and long-term peace in the region.

The day before, it became known that both the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides confirmed their participation in the negotiations in Almaty.