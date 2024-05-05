Orthodox Christians all over world celebrate Easter

5 May. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The main holiday of Christianity is celebrated by Orthodox believers today.

The night before, festive services on the occasion of Easter were held in all churches.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulated all Orthodox Russians on this holiday.

A congratulatory message was published on the official website of the President.

The President noted that the traditions of celebrating Easter unite many citizens.

"Easter celebrations in our country have rich spiritual traditions that unite millions of people, are passed down from generation to generation, and inspire good deeds and aspirations",

Vladimir Putin said.

He also emphasized that the clergy had always been with the people, and now, in conditions of serious challenges, citizens continued to provide support.

Today, Orthodox believers continue to consecrate the traditional symbols of the holiday - eggs and Easter cakes - in churches.

When meeting, Orthodox Christians greet each other with the words "Christ is Risen", to which one must respond, "He is Risen Indeed".

It is believed that one should not slander or swear on this day. It is common to share food and show kindness.

Easter is a time of forgiveness and positive attitude towards people.