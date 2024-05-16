Direct flights to be launched between St. Petersburg and Batumi

16 May. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

From June 13, a direct flight will connect St.Petersburg and Batumi.

Transportation on this international route is launched by the Russian company Red Wings. Flights will be carried out on Thursdays and Saturdays. SSJ100 planes will operate the flights on the route.

Regular flights are included in the schedule until the end of October.

Today, residents of St.Petersburg can get direct flights to other cities of Georgia - Tbilisi and Kutaisi. A new flight to Batumi will expand the geography of flights to Georgia from St. Petersburg.