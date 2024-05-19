SCO coordinators meet in Astana

19 May. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, a meeting of national coordinators of the SCO countries took place in Astana. The issues of preparation for the upcoming meeting of Foreign Ministers were discussed there.

"At the center of the event's agenda are issues of preparation for the meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers Council, which will take place in Astana on May 20-21. The list of main documents submitted for signing by the Council has been approved",

the Ministry's press service said.

The Ministry noted that documents aimed at strengthening interaction in the SCO in economics, politics, security and culture had been reviewed at the meeting.

In addition to this, the SCO representatives continued to prepare documents aimed at solving a number of pressing issues of regional development. These included, in particular, the Astana Declaration.