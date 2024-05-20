Washington preparing sanctions against Georgian government - report

20 May. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Officials responsible for pushing forward Georgia’s “foreign agents” bill could face asset freezes and travel bans under a new bill to be presented to the U.S. Congress, Politico reported.

The draft law would introduce visa bans for politicians and the families of politicians who are responsible for the passage of “the recent foreign agent legislation”.

The penalties would also target Georgian law enforcement and the security services, who have clamped down on protests against the foreign agent bill.

The bill could be introduced on May 20.

The foreign agent bill passed its third reading in the Georgian parliament last week, but will require a majority of MPs to vote it through for a final time in the coming days after the country’s president exercised her symbolic veto power.