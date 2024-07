21 Jul. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred in eastern Iran on the night of July 20–21.

The tremors occurred around 04:42 local time (04:12 Moscow time) near the Afghan border. Their hypocenter was located at a depth of 15 thousand meters.

The closest major city to the epicenter was Birjand. It is located approximately 130 km from there.