Netanyahu: Israel is ready for defense and attack

7 Aug. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

During a meeting with recruits, the Israeli Prime Minister said that Israel was ready to both attack opponents and defend its borders.

"We are ready for both defense and attack. We strike at our enemies and are determined to defend ourselves",

Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The Prime Minister's words were made against the backdrop of another round of escalation in the Middle East. The operation against Hamas terrorists in Gaza continues. Israel is also confronting Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Iran promises a "tough response" for the liquidation of the chief of the Hamas' political bureau.