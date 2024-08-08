TIME: Netanyahu starts talking about resignation

8 Aug. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaking about the end of his political career in a conversation with TIME magazine correspondent, the Israeli Prime Minister noted that he intended to remain in power as long as he could serve his country.

He then pointed out that he has already won several times with his party, and in addition, he has extensive experience in government work.

"I will stay in office as long as I believe I can help lead Israel to a future of security, enduring security and prosperity",

Benjamin Netanyahu said in a conversation with TIME magazine

Then, answering questions from the publication, the Israeli leader expressed doubt that the existing opposition forces were capable of leading a country at war.

TIME also notes that, to Washington's great disappointment, Netanyahu has not only failed to formulate a clear plan to end the war in Gaza, but, on the contrary,he’s bracing for escalating conflict on even more fronts: with Hezbollah in Lebanon, with the Houthis in Yemen, and, of course, with Israel's nemesis Iran.