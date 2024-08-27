Karabakh sees major ammunition discoveries

27 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A substantial quantity of ammunition has been discovered in liberated Karabakh's Khankendi, Shusha and Khojaly, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

From August 17 through 24, the police recovered and seized a range of weapons and ammunition in Khankendi, including 26 automatic rifles, 4 pistols, 7 rifles, 44 grenades, 19 fuses, 2 sights, 2 night vision devices, 2 shells, one TNT checker, 3 bayonet knives, 65 magazines and 2,275 cartridges of various calibers, Azertac reported.

In Shusha, the authorities found and confiscated one pistol, one shell, 3 grenades, 2 fuses, 4 magazines and 125 rounds of ammunition of different calibers. In the Khojaly district, they seized 2 automatic rifles, 4 magazines and 174 rounds of various caliber ammunition.

The ongoing task of detecting and neutralizing explosive remnants of war and other hazards is being conducted without interruption - clearing the region of ammunition and explosives is a key responsibility of the Interior Ministry officers involved in this operation, the ministry concluded.