Child poisoning in Kazakhstan: school canteens to be inspected

9 Sep. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Kazakhstan, school canteens will be inspected. Earlier in the republic, 460 children were poisoned, two of them ended up in intensive care.

"As of today, 460 children are under medical supervision, 83 of them are hospitalized, 2 children are in intensive care. The condition of all victims, including children in intensive care, is stable with positive dynamics",

the Cabinet of Ministers of Kazakhstan said.

Inspections of canteens in all schools across the country will take place during the next month. It is planned to check canteens for compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements.

"The measure is aimed at strengthening safety standards for school meals and preventing the recurrence of such incidents",

the Kazakh government said.

Schoolchildren were poisoned in one of the Mangistau region's schools last week.