Fire in Zelenokumsk’s mall extinguished

9 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Telegram channel of the Russian EMERCOM for Stavropol Krai

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a shopping center in Zelenokumsk that broke out this morning. No one was hurt as a result of the incident.

Firefighters have completely dealt with the fire in a shopping center in Zelenokumsk, a message posted on September 9 in the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for Stavropol Krai reads.

The fire engulfed 1,500 square meters.

"At 14.11, the fire in the shopping center of the city of Zelenokumsk was completely extinguished on an area of ​​1,090 square meters,”

– the press service of the ministry informed.

No one was hurt as a result of the incident.