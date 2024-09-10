Gazprom repairs gas pipeline in North and South Caucasus

10 Sep. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The North Caucasus-Transcaucasia gas pipeline has been repaired thanks to Gazprom. The pipeline supplies blue fuel to North Ossetia, Chechnya, Ingushetia, as well as Georgia and Armenia, the company said.

"The teams repaired defective areas by installing steel couplings and coils, dismantled a temporary receiving chamber and installed a temporary chamber for launching in-line devices, and connected a new underwater passage over 160 meters long across the Kambileevka River",

"Gazprom transgaz Stavropol" said.

The scheduled repair work was carried out for the first time since the construction of the gas pipeline in the mid-1980s. The works were completed 2 days ahead of schedule.

The company noted that the length of the gas pipeline was 140 km.

Let us remind you that Russian gas goes to the republics of not only the South Caucasus, but also Central Asia. Deliveries to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan via Kazakhstan have doubled since January of this year.