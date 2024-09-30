Umar Nurmagomedov title shot confirmed

30 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Umar Nurmagomedov will fight current champion Merab Dvalishvili to claim the UFC bantamweight title, his manager Ali Abdelaziz said.

According to Abdelaziz, Nurmagomedov, who holds an undefeated record of 18-0, is ready to challenge Dvalishvili.

Umar Nurmagomedov has steadily climbed the ranks, securing his position as the No. 2 contender in the bantamweight division following his dominant victory over Cory Sandhagen. His wrestling, striking, and overall control inside the octagon have solidified his status as one of the most well-rounded fighters in the division.

Abdelaziz confirmed that the UFC has already indicated Nurmagomedov is next in line for a title fight.