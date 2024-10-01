Israel launches ground operation in Lebanon - report

1 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli forces began a limited ground operation inside Lebanon, Al Arabiya reported.

Israeli artillery and tanks are expanding the geography of strikes on Lebanese border areas, the Ynet news website reported.

"Artillery fire by the Israel Defense Forces is expanding to new areas on the border with Lebanon. Tanks are also firing at targets on the Lebanese side of the border," the report said.

The report came amid expectation that Israel could start a limited ground operation in Lebanon. Israeli officials and military representatives have so far refrained from any comments on the latest events.

NBC television reported earlier, citing sources, that the Israeli ground operation could begin as early as Monday night and last several days.

On Monday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that the next phase of the operation against Hezbollah along Lebanon’s southern border would begin soon.