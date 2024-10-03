Vladimir Putin preparing to visit Qatar

3 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Qatar are discussing the date of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to Qatar, as well as the time of Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to Russia, Qatari Ambassador to Russia Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani said.

“Indeed, there was an invitation from Putin to the Emir of Qatar. For his part, the Qatari Emir invited President Putin to visit Qatar, but the issue of dates is currently being discussed,” the envoy said.

The Russian leader and the Qatari Emir last met in early July in Astana on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani then accepted an invitation to visit Russia, and in return invited the Russian president to visit Qatar at a convenient time, RIA Novosti recalled.