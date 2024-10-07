Lachin to become CIS cultural capital

7 Oct. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani city of Lachin will become the cultural capital of the CIS in 2025, the Russian president's aide announced on October 7.

Yuriy Ushakov emphasized that the Armenian city of Meghri would receive this status in 2026.

"As part of the humanitarian block of issues, the leaders [of the CIS at the summit in Moscow] will consider draft decisions on granting the status of cultural capital of the Commonwealth to the city of Lachin (Azerbaijan), to the city of Meghri (Armenia) in 2026 and to the city of Molodechno (Belarus) in 2027",

the Assistant to the President said.

Let us remind you that this year, this status was granted to the city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan.